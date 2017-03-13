Utah cat torture case leads to PETA b...

Utah cat torture case leads to PETA billboard urging owners to keep felines indoors

10 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Days after the torture and death of a cat in Utah, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has announced it is placing a billboard urging people to keep their felines indoors to keep them safe. Sage, a 6-year-old gray-and-white domestic cat, went missing from his Clearfield home on March 5 and somehow made it home on Wednesday suffering from broken ribs and toes, facial injuries and hot glue burns on his eyes, anus and genitals.

