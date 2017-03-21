Utah 2nd in nation for solar capacity installed in 2016; 6th overall
Solar capacity in Utah increased over 500 percent in 2016 to a total of 1,489 megawatts installed; a huge jump from 248 megawatts in 2015. Utah is now second only to California for solar capacity installed in 2016, second to Nevada for total solar capacity installed per capita and sixth in the nation for total solar capacity installed.
