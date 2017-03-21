User submitted: Spring arrives in Utah
With Monday marking the start of the season, Utahns spent time outdoors appreciating sunny skies and record-breaking temperatures . We have photos of the flowers that are just beginning to bloom across the state, including the blossoms on the Utah Capitol's famous Yoshino cherry trees.
