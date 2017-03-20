Trump's proposed budget cuts would hu...

Trump's proposed budget cuts would hurt Utah arts and dance groups

Read more: Deseret News

If the budget cuts suggested by President Donald Trump become reality, the impact on Utah's arts and humanities organizations will be major rather than minor, say those in leadership positions in the organizations. According to NPR.com , Trump's proposed budget would entirely eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, a proposal that has been met with disapproval from arts organizations throughout the country.

