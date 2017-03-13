'Tongue-in-cheek' ad thanks Utah for passing .05 DUI law
A newspaper ad Thursday claiming to be from Colorado offers Utah a thank-you note for passing a law lowering the legal blood-alcohol concentration for driving to .05 percent. The card came in the form of a full-page spread, but is actually from the American Beverage Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|1 hr
|RustyS
|1
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|7 hr
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC