Thursday on TV: Utahn wrote tonight's episode of - Riverdale'; Utah...
Tonight's episode of "Riverdale" was written by Aaron Allen - a native Utahn who's building a nice career for himself as a TV writer and producer. In the episode, a major piece of evidence is mysteriously destroyed and new rumors swirl as to who was behind Jason's murder.
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Mar 2
|Veronica
|7
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan '17
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
