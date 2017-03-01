The Latest: Prosecutor: Utah official had key bribery role

Defense attorney Scott C. Williams, Salt Lake County prosecutor Chou Chou Collins, defense attorney Cara Tangaro and Assistant Salt Lake County District Attorney Fred Burmester, look over exhibits during former Utah Attorney General John Swallow's trial in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Swallow presented a brief defense Tuesday as one of the biggest political scandals in state history sped toward jury deliberations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.