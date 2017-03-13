Teacher turnover in Utah exceeded 55 percent over 8 years; Turnover for young teachers 73%
Utah's state and local policymakers "should be alarmed at the high numbers of teachers leaving the state teaching core, particularly in the first few years," recent public policy reports caution. More than half - 56 percent - of the public school educators who started teaching in 2008 left the profession by 2015, according to a recent report by the Utah Education Policy Center at the University of Utah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Mar 2
|Veronica
|7
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan '17
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC