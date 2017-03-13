Teacher turnover in Utah exceeded 55 percent over 8 years; Turnover for young teachers 73%

Utah's state and local policymakers "should be alarmed at the high numbers of teachers leaving the state teaching core, particularly in the first few years," recent public policy reports caution. More than half - 56 percent - of the public school educators who started teaching in 2008 left the profession by 2015, according to a recent report by the Utah Education Policy Center at the University of Utah.

