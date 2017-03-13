Spring flooding? Season of extremes means 'anyone's guess'
It's fine to revel in these warm temperatures, but people should keep an eye on nearby streams and rivers and know the potential for flooding - always. Weather experts and officials with the Utah Division of Emergency Management warned Tuesday that spring is no better time than to "be ready," and for people to prepare themselves for risk of property damage and potential safety risks around Utah's waterways, which are starting to deliver rushing water from a melting snowpack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Mar 2
|Veronica
|7
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb '17
|Donna
|4
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan '17
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC