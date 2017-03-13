Spring flooding? Season of extremes m...

Spring flooding? Season of extremes means 'anyone's guess'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

It's fine to revel in these warm temperatures, but people should keep an eye on nearby streams and rivers and know the potential for flooding - always. Weather experts and officials with the Utah Division of Emergency Management warned Tuesday that spring is no better time than to "be ready," and for people to prepare themselves for risk of property damage and potential safety risks around Utah's waterways, which are starting to deliver rushing water from a melting snowpack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Mar 2 Veronica 7
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb 28 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb 27 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb 20 Hostis Publicus 2
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Feb '17 Donna 4
we won Feb '17 So good 2
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan '17 HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 13
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC