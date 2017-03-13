Spring flooding? Season of extremes means 'anyone's guess'

It's fine to revel in these warm temperatures, but people should keep an eye on nearby streams and rivers and know the potential for flooding - always. Weather experts and officials with the Utah Division of Emergency Management warned Tuesday that spring is no better time than to "be ready," and for people to prepare themselves for risk of property damage and potential safety risks around Utah's waterways, which are starting to deliver rushing water from a melting snowpack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.