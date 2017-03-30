Senate votes to kill rule that would help cities launch retirement plans
The Senate voted Thursday to roll back an Obama-era rule that would make it easier for major cities to launch retirement plans. A measure approved 50 to 49 would scale back a Labor Department rule finalized last year that clears hurdles for large cities seeking to launch retirement plans for people who don't have access to such plans through their jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar 18
|CodeTalker
|3
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC