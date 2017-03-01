Senate confirmation puts Zinke in mid...

Senate confirmation puts Zinke in middle of Utah's monument debate

With his Senate confirmation Wednesday as the new interior secretary, Ryan Zinke catapulted into the center of the frenzied dispute over the fate of two national monuments in Utah. Zinke's experience as a former Navy Seal commander should serve him well as the GOP congressman from Montana enters the bitter fray over the destiny of the newly designated Bears Ears National Monument.

