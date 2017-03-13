Reward approaches $50,000 in tortured Clearfield cat case
Animal cruelty experts are calling the torture of a 6-year-old domestic cat in in Davis County the most egregious case of animal abuse witnessed in the state and the push is on to find the person or persons responsible. Reaction to the death of the family pet named Sage has provoked an outpouring of donations from around the nation and the world to turn up the pressure for information, with a reward that is now approaching $50,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Mar 2
|Veronica
|7
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan '17
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC