Reward approaches $50,000 in tortured Clearfield cat case

Animal cruelty experts are calling the torture of a 6-year-old domestic cat in in Davis County the most egregious case of animal abuse witnessed in the state and the push is on to find the person or persons responsible. Reaction to the death of the family pet named Sage has provoked an outpouring of donations from around the nation and the world to turn up the pressure for information, with a reward that is now approaching $50,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.