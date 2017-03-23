Republicans Move to Strengthen Protections for Interstate Travel by Gun Owners
The Washington Free Beacon reports: Senator Orrin Hatch introduced a bill to the Senate on March 14 that would institute new protections for gun owners who travel across state lines with their firearms. The Lawful Interstate Transportation of Firearms Act, also introduced by Rep. Morgan Griffith to the House of Representatives in January, would expand and clarify the interstate firearm transportation rules instituted under the Firearms Owners' Protection Act of 1986.
