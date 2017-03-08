Reports: Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. chosen as U.S. ambassador to Russia
Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. has agreed to take the post of U.S. ambassador to Russia, according to reports from various news sources Wednesday. Citing two unnamed sources in President Donald Trump's administration, Politico said Huntsman has been offered the key post and is "in the process of submitting paperwork to accept the position."
