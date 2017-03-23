Rep. Chris Stewart postpones town hall; Poll shows most Utahns want Congress members to hold meet...
Forum>> Congressman's Friday town hall will be the first since Chaffetz's rowdy encounter in February; Utah voters overwhelmingly call for open meetings. Rep. Chris Stewart's town hall, originally slated for Friday but postponed to next week due to planned votes in Congress, would marks the first to be held in person by a member of Utah's all-Republican congressional delegation since Rep. Jason Chaffetz's rowdy event last month - which the head of the state GOP condemned as being marred with "intimidation and violence" in urging representatives to avoid such live events and instead speak to constituents online.
