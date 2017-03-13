Records committee grants access to re...

Records committee grants access to reports of Utah's water use

Read more: Deseret News

The committee sided with a request from the Utah Rivers Council to see water-use data compiled by the Division of Water Resources. "For over 20 years, the division has claimed that the facts indicate that Utah's municipal population is running out of water," said Zach Frankel of the Utah Rivers Council.

