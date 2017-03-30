Raising your voice at town hall meeti...

Raising your voice at town hall meetings still the 'gold standard' for engagement

Rep. Chris Stewart will hold a town hall meeting Friday night, the first in Utah since a raucous anti-Trump crowd shouted down his Republican congressional colleague last month. The three-term GOP representative plans to hold the event at West High School in Salt Lake City, the most progressive and liberal slice of his district covering the western half of Utah.

