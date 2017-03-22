Provo outage affects 6,000-plus; hundreds in dark elsewhere in Utah

Provo City Power reported the outages began about 5:30 a.m. and within an hour had spread from the Brigham Young University campus on the city's east side and then west through an area roughly bordered by Center Street, North State Street, 2000 South and Interstate 15. "We still don't have a cause, so we don't have an [estimated time for] power restoration," the utility stated, noting its phone banks were being overwhelmed with service calls as of 6:30 a.m. Spokesman Dave Eskelsen said Rocky Mountain Power customers had escaped major outages during a night of storms.

