Provo outage affects 6,000-plus; hund...

Provo outage affects 6,000-plus; hundreds in dark elsewhere in Utah

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Provo City Power reported the outages began about 5:30 a.m. and within an hour had spread from the Brigham Young University campus on the city's east side and then west through an area roughly bordered by Center Street, North State Street, 2000 South and Interstate 15. "We still don't have a cause, so we don't have an [estimated time for] power restoration," the utility stated, noting its phone banks were being overwhelmed with service calls as of 6:30 a.m. Spokesman Dave Eskelsen said Rocky Mountain Power customers had escaped major outages during a night of storms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Mar 18 CodeTalker 3
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Mar 17 MarlanWarren 2
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb 28 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb 27 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb 20 Hostis Publicus 2
we won Feb '17 So good 2
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Feb '17 N gervol 5
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,068 • Total comments across all topics: 279,761,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC