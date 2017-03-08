Prospects for job seekers at high level in Utah
The ability for Utahns to find work in the Beehive State has reached almost optimal levels thanks to a particularly robust economy, workforce officials note. The state Department of Workforce Services reports that over the past two years, the number of employers looking for workers has held steady while the number of job seekers has declined.
