Poll: Majority of Utahns now view Trump favorably

Washington a President Donald Trump's approval rating is increasing in Utah - a majority of registered voters now view him positively - even as his numbers nationally have sunk in his first two months in office. A Salt Lake Tribune-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll finds that 54 percent of registered voters say they somewhat or strongly approve of Trump's job performance while 41 percent disapprove.

