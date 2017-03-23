Poll: Majority of Utahns now view Trump favorably
Washington a President Donald Trump's approval rating is increasing in Utah - a majority of registered voters now view him positively - even as his numbers nationally have sunk in his first two months in office. A Salt Lake Tribune-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll finds that 54 percent of registered voters say they somewhat or strongly approve of Trump's job performance while 41 percent disapprove.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar 18
|CodeTalker
|3
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC