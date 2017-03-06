Plan to borrow $1 billion for Utah highway projects moves forward
A proposal to borrow $1 billion through bonds to accelerate some needed highway projects statewide won a first step of approval on Monday. Its sponsor, Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, said the Utah Transportation Commission would chose which projects to speed up from its lists of already-approved work, and would likely target those needed the most or where savings would be the greatest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Mar 2
|Veronica
|7
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan '17
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC