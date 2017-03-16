Op-ed: Adding more teacher tests won't improve Utah classrooms

Last week, Sen. Ann Millner of Ogden introduced Senate Bill 78, which requires teachers to take an additional skills test before their initial licensure and requires those receiving an alternative license to take the test within their first three years of teaching. While this bill may have good intentions, it also has unintended consequences for teachers by adding cost, hassle and building distrust for the profession without improving student outcomes.

