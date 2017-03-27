One killed in multivehicle crash that closes wet I-15 in Draper
One man died in a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 on Monday, March 27, 2017, when an RV hit the driver side door of his box truck. Courtesy One man died in a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 on Monday, March 27, 2017, when an RV hit the driver side door of his box truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar 18
|CodeTalker
|3
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC