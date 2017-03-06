NYT: Utahns' feelings about Obamacare are 'surprising'

The Capitol is seen at sunup, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, as Senate Republicans are poised to use their majority to confirm President Donald Trump's controversial nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, despite calls from Democrats for a delay as both houses of Congress prepare to leave Washington for the President's Day weekend and return to their home districts. The Senate remains tied up with delays in confirming Trump's cabinet picks, while the House is spending most of its time reversing regulations from the close of President Obama's president's term, including the GOP's promised swift repeal of Obamacare.

