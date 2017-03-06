NYT: Utahns' feelings about Obamacare are 'surprising'
The Capitol is seen at sunup, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, as Senate Republicans are poised to use their majority to confirm President Donald Trump's controversial nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, despite calls from Democrats for a delay as both houses of Congress prepare to leave Washington for the President's Day weekend and return to their home districts. The Senate remains tied up with delays in confirming Trump's cabinet picks, while the House is spending most of its time reversing regulations from the close of President Obama's president's term, including the GOP's promised swift repeal of Obamacare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Mar 2
|Veronica
|7
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan '17
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC