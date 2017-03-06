No California charges for USC player ...

No California charges for USC player awaiting Utah trial

Prosecutors in Los Angeles on Tuesday said they have decided not to file sexual assault charges against suspended USC football player Osa Masina, who is awaiting trial on similar charges in Utah. Documents released by the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said it would be too difficult to prove in court that Masina had sex with a woman who was too intoxicated to consent.

