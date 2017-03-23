New report: The top cities for retire...

New report: The top cities for retirement in Utah

Read more: Deseret News

Utahns in search of the best retired life may want to move to Park City or Price, according to a recent report from SmartAsset. The report, which recently conducted its third annual study on the best places to retire, found Park City, Price, Nephi, Salt Lake City and Bountiful are the top five Beehive State cities to spend your retirement years.

