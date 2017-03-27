New law to end hidden bartending for ...

New law to end hidden bartending for some Utah restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

This Wednesday, March 29, 2017, photo, Current Fish & Oyster Restaurant bartender Wren Kennedy looks on from behind the Zion Curtain at the bar, in Salt Lake City. At Current Fish & Oyster Restaurant, a frosted glass wall covering a long, glossy bar will come down at the stroke of midnight on July 1, according to Joel LaSalle, one of the restaurant's owners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Mar 18 CodeTalker 3
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Mar 17 MarlanWarren 2
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb 28 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb '17 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb '17 Hostis Publicus 2
we won Feb '17 So good 2
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Feb '17 N gervol 5
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,827 • Total comments across all topics: 279,945,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC