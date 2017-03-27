Mormon church turns to Hatch for bill...

Mormon church turns to Hatch for bill to speed up missionary visas

12 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

At the prompting of one of his most-influential constituents - the LDS Church - Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch introduced a bill Thursday that would streamline the visa process for missionaries and religious workers coming to this country from abroad. In recent years, it has taken up to nine months or more for foreign religious workers to secure a U.S. visa.

