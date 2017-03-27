More Utah polygamists are the subject of a TV series -- this time airing in Britain
The Salt Lake Tribune) Lillian Swapp Foster, holds her six-week-old son Adonijah Foster, left, and Catrina Foster, right, stand with their husband Enoch Foster as they attend a protest rally against H.B. 281 that if passed make polygamy a felony in Utah again. The Fosters, of southeast Utah and other members of Utah's plural marriage community rallied against the bill in the Capitol rotunda during the 2016 legislative session in Salt Lake City, Monday, March 7, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar 18
|CodeTalker
|3
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC