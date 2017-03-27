More Utah polygamists are the subject of a TV series -- this time airing in Britain

The Salt Lake Tribune) Lillian Swapp Foster, holds her six-week-old son Adonijah Foster, left, and Catrina Foster, right, stand with their husband Enoch Foster as they attend a protest rally against H.B. 281 that if passed make polygamy a felony in Utah again. The Fosters, of southeast Utah and other members of Utah's plural marriage community rallied against the bill in the Capitol rotunda during the 2016 legislative session in Salt Lake City, Monday, March 7, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.