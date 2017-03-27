Man charged in massage parlor sting
The Utah Attorney General's Office has charged a man with prostitution and money laundering for operating a massage parlor that offered more than back rubs. Yanling Hao, 46, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; money laundering, a second-degree felony; exploitation of prostitution, a third-degree felony; and prostitution, a class B misdemeanor.
