Man charged in massage parlor sting

The Utah Attorney General's Office has charged a man with prostitution and money laundering for operating a massage parlor that offered more than back rubs. Yanling Hao, 46, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; money laundering, a second-degree felony; exploitation of prostitution, a third-degree felony; and prostitution, a class B misdemeanor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.