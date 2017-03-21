Love receives U.S. Chamber's Spirit o...

Love receives U.S. Chamber's Spirit of Enterprise Award

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has given Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, its annual Spirit of Enterprise Award in recognition of her support for pro-growth policies in the second session of the 114th Congress. "During her time in Washington, Rep. Mia Love has become a dependable advocate of business.

