Little Big Town and Hunter Hayes to headline 37th annual Stadium of Fire
Stadium of Fire, currently in its 37th year, has become a Utah tradition. And on Wednesday, America's Freedom Festival at Provo announced that country music artists Little Big Town and Hunter Hayes will headline the event on July 1 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
