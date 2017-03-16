Lawmakers issue 'call to arms' to hel...

Lawmakers issue 'call to arms' to help struggling Utah Lake

13 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

A Utah lawmaker said the state should no longer be content to have a vibrant Utah Lake on its bucket list of things to do and should instead pursue an accelerated plan to restore it to good health. Rep. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, is running HCR26 encouraging an aggressive treatment regiment for Utah's largest freshwater lake, which suffered an unprecedented algal bloom outbreak last summer.

