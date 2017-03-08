Kenyan couple in Utah for a decade fa...

Kenyan couple in Utah for a decade faces deportation; ICE says they overstayed visitor visas

Imam Yussuf Abdi speaks during a press conference at the Madina Masjid Mosque in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 10, 2017, after two members of the congregation were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. SALT LAKE CITY - Friday prayers at Madina Islamic Center haven't been the same since Ahmed Khamis Bwika and his wife, Emma Ondeko Bwika, were taken into immigration custody on March 1. "We need our friend to come back," said Imam Yussuf Abdi said at a rally of support Friday afternoon for the Kenyan couple who are being held in the Cache County Jail.

