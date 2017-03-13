Jay Evensen: No vehicle safety inspec...

Jay Evensen: No vehicle safety inspections? Are we all going to die?

Of all the bills the 2017 Utah Legislature passed, only one seems to engender a strong and immediate negative response from people I engage in casual conversation. What the heck were they thinking when they eliminated the need for vehicle safety inspections? Do they not care that we're all going to die as the duct tape loses its sticky and parts start flying down I-15? If the governor signs HB265, you won't have to worry about fixing that cracked windshield, replacing those bald tires or fixing squeaky brakes the next time you renew your registration.

