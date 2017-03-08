It was a kinder, gentler legislative session for education in Utah
No one sang kumbaya, but the general consensus among the state's education leaders was that public and higher education were treated well during the Utah Legislature's 2017 general session. In House debate on a bill on special education the final day of the session Thursday, Rep. Eric Hutchings, R-Kearns, noted widespread support for many major education initiatives this year.
