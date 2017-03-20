In our opinion: Utah once again in the bottom-tier of states for voter turnout
File - People vote during early voting for the 2016 General Election at the Salt Lake County Government Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Salt Lake City. The numbers have been tabulated and Utah was in the bottom tier of states for voter turnout in the 2016 general election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar 18
|CodeTalker
|3
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC