In our opinion: Praise for Utah in helping military veterans find jobs

Iron Mountain Designs president Josh Vandenbrink stands for a portrait in his office in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, surrounded by designs for upcoming projects. After 14-year career in the military and being deployed 21 times with Special Operations experience as an Air Force Pararescueman, Vandenbrink started his own fabrication business and creates steel American flags among his other projects.

