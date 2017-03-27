In our opinion: Praise for Utah in helping military veterans find jobs
Iron Mountain Designs president Josh Vandenbrink stands for a portrait in his office in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, surrounded by designs for upcoming projects. After 14-year career in the military and being deployed 21 times with Special Operations experience as an Air Force Pararescueman, Vandenbrink started his own fabrication business and creates steel American flags among his other projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar 18
|CodeTalker
|3
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC