Huntsman faces 'impossible' task as U.S. ambassador to Russia

The Salt Lake Tribune) Former Utah Governor and United States Ambassador, Jon M. Hunstman Jr., his wife Mary Kaye and daughter Asha wait for their turn to join the procession at the State of Utah's Inaugural Ceremony in the Capitol rotunda, Wednesday, January 4, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) Former Utah Governor and United States Ambassador, Jon M. Hunstman Jr., his wife Mary Kaye and daughter Asha wait for their turn to join the procession at the State of Utah's Inaugural Ceremony in the Capitol rotunda, Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.