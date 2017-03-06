House passes bill that alters operations of Utah High School Activities Association

A bill that would change the governing board of the Utah High School Activities Association, create a new panel for adjudicating appeals and impose state open meetings and records requirements was overwhelmingly supported Monday night by the Utah House. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, emphatically explained that HB413 does not address students' transfers to other schools but makes many other needed changes that ensure transparency and accountability.

