House passes bill that alters operations of Utah High School Activities Association
A bill that would change the governing board of the Utah High School Activities Association, create a new panel for adjudicating appeals and impose state open meetings and records requirements was overwhelmingly supported Monday night by the Utah House. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, emphatically explained that HB413 does not address students' transfers to other schools but makes many other needed changes that ensure transparency and accountability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Mar 2
|Veronica
|7
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan '17
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC