Here's how President Trump's proposed budget hikes and spending cuts might affect Utah
Washington a President Donald Trump unveiled a budget Thursday that would boost funding for the military, homeland security and veterans but cuts deeply into education, health, environmental protection, housing, programs that help rural areas and the poor as well as diplomacy and foreign aid. Closer to home, the president's budget would order up more F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, housed at Hill Air Force Base, at the same time it eliminating funding for a rural air service, community block grants and transportation money that has helped several Utah projects in the past.
