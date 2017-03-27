Herbert, Stewart meet with Trump for Monday's repeal of controversial planning rule

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, witnessed the fall of a controversial new public lands planning rule during a Monday White House ceremony in which President Donald J. Trump signed its repeal. Afterward, in a media call with reporters, Herbert said the demise of the Bureau of Land Management's so-called 2.0 Planning rule means less bureaucratic red tape in the public lands planning process.

