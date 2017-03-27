Herbert, Stewart meet with Trump for ...

Herbert, Stewart meet with Trump for Monday's repeal of controversial planning rule

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, witnessed the fall of a controversial new public lands planning rule during a Monday White House ceremony in which President Donald J. Trump signed its repeal. Afterward, in a media call with reporters, Herbert said the demise of the Bureau of Land Management's so-called 2.0 Planning rule means less bureaucratic red tape in the public lands planning process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Mar 18 CodeTalker 3
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Mar 17 MarlanWarren 2
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb 28 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb 27 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb '17 Hostis Publicus 2
we won Feb '17 So good 2
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Feb '17 N gervol 5
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,483 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC