Health topics remained controversial for Utah lawmakers throughout 2017 session

State lawmakers delved into myriad topics during the 2017 Legislature regarding the health of Utahns and how it is administered, including education programs and local research, and efforts to reduce issues that are harmful, such as drug overdoses and suicide. Unlike recent years, when Medicaid expansion or medical marijuana dominated discussion, no health-related issue seemed to top any other, as each carried its own level of importance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.