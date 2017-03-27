Governor signs outdoor cooking bill into law
Much to the dismay of clean-air advocates and contrary to the desire of the State Air Quality Board, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert signed a bill into law allowing outdoor cooking, commercial or otherwise, on bad air days. HB65 by Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, put into law existing regulations, but was seen as an impediment for regulators to take future action to curtail emissions from that particular source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar 18
|CodeTalker
|3
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC