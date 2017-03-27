Governor signs outdoor cooking bill into law

Much to the dismay of clean-air advocates and contrary to the desire of the State Air Quality Board, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert signed a bill into law allowing outdoor cooking, commercial or otherwise, on bad air days. HB65 by Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, put into law existing regulations, but was seen as an impediment for regulators to take future action to curtail emissions from that particular source.

