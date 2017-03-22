GOP Prepares to Go Nuclear Over GorsuchRepublicans are taking umbrage ...

GOP Prepares to Go Nuclear Over Gorsu...

GOP Prepares to Go Nuclear Over Gorsuch

Mitch McConnell and his troops are building the foundation for a move to kill off any Democratic effort to filibuster the Gorsuch nomination. As Democrats on the Judiciary Committee have taken turns trying to pin down a wily Neil Gorsuch about his judicial philosophy, views on controversial issues, and independence from his partisan and ideological allies, Republicans have been playing a very different game.

