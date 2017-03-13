(Francisco Kjolseth | Tribune file ph...

(Francisco Kjolseth | Tribune file photo) The U.S. Senate on...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Tribune file photo) The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed John Huber as U.S. Attorney for Utah. The Magna native was nominated last February by President Barack Obama and supported for confirmation by Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Mar 2 Veronica 7
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb 28 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb 27 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb 20 Hostis Publicus 2
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Feb '17 Donna 4
we won Feb '17 So good 2
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan '17 HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 13
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,090 • Total comments across all topics: 279,590,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC