Food-tax hike is dead in Utah's Legislature

Tribune file photo) Gov. Gary Herbert indicates he won't stand in the way of a food sales tax hike being proposed by Republican lawmakers, as long as they come up with a way to help ease the extra burden on poor Utahns. The proposal -- still a work in progress -- would jump the state food tax from 1.75 percent to 4.75 -- the same as on other retail goods.

