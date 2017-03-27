Federal judge dismisses lawsuit over natural gas leases

A federal judge Friday tossed a lawsuit by the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance and other groups that claimed the Bureau of Land Management illegally approved natural gas leases on the West Tavaputs Plateau in Carbon County. The lawsuit involved leases to four parcels that were part of the 77 leases yanked in 2009 by then-Interior Secretary Ken Salazar who said they needed further study.

