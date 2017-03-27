Evan McMullin hints he knows still-secret details about Trump's ties to Russia

Former independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin said Tuesday the FBI's investigation into ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia "is a big, big deal" and hinted he knows secrets that have yet to surface. "There are things I know that I haven't made public, things that haven't been made public also," McMullin told a group of BYU students at a political science seminar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.