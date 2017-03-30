Editorial: Utah State Records Committee makes two good calls for openness
Many crucial, contentious and expensive issues sit on the agenda of Utah's political leaders and voters. Two of them got just a little bit easier to solve Thursday, thanks to decisions by the Utah State Records Committee that should open up some very useful information for decision-makers to chew on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Sat
|CodeTalker
|3
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Fri
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC